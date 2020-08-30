From Sonakshi To Athiya Shetty, Celebs Who Have Limited Instagram Interactions

Many celebrities are known to connect with their fans through various social media platforms. However, many also have to face a lot of negativity on social media. In the past few days, a lot has changed for many celebrities and, in the wake of the same, many have resorted to making their public accounts private or taking a sabbatical from Instagram. Let us take a look at the celebs who decided to limit their interactions with fans and followers on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha

A few weeks ago, actor Sonakshi Sinha had taken to Twitter to post a note that she was deactivating her account to protect her sanity and to stay away from negativity on social media. Following this, she posted a snap of her tweet on her Instagram stories too. The actor is still active on Instagram but has disabled the comments section for her updates. Followers can now only react to her posts.

Athiya Shetty

The young star is quite active on social media, from sharing childhood photos to uploading candids and photoshoot pictures. In a recent development, Athiya Shetty limited comments on her posts. This change is widely being speculated as a result of quite some negativity that the actor had to face in the comments section.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Mahdeep and Sanjay Kapoor. While her besties, which include Ananya Panday, have made their accounts public, Shanaya Kapoor has still kept her Instagram handle private.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, a few weeks back, disabled the comment section for her fans and other people. She changed the settings for the comment section, allowing only limited people to comment on her posts. Thus, the actor's posts now feature comments from verified handles and her close circle. The actor had changed the settings and had allowed comments from everyone recently. However, Alia seems to have limited the comments again in recent development.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, a few days back, changed her account settings and made her profile private. As her profile is not public now, fans cannot see her posts or stories unless they send her a request and their request is accepted.

