Athiya Shetty Trivia: Did You Know The Actor Is Friends With Rapper Drake?

Athiya Shetty is an emerging actor in the Bollywood industry. Having been just three movies old, Athiya Shetty has created a huge fan-base for herself. But, her fans will be surprised to know that Athiya Shetty shares a great bond with the very popular Canadian rapper, Drake. Read ahead.

Athiya Shetty and Drake are friends?

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of the very well-known and evergreen Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty. Not being very new to the people of the industry, Athiya Shetty shares a great friendship with many industry people. But, over the years, Athiya Shetty’s blooming friendship with Canadian rapper, Drake caught the attention of many. The two artists follow each other on Instagram from their official handles. In fact, it has often been spotted that Drake has commented on Athiya Shetty’s Instagram posts made on her official social media handle.

In 2018, as Athiya Shetty turned a year older on November 5, she took to her official Instagram handle in order to post a picture of herself cutting a cake, on her birthday. Making her birthday post even more special, the actor captioned the picture, “This one was extra special and happy indeed. Thank you for all the love, wishes, and blessings. I truly feel so tremendously grateful and special. âœ¨ðŸ’–ðŸŽ±ðŸŒˆðŸ™ðŸ¼ ðŸ¦‚ To my main people, I love you. You know who you are. PS: 26, be kind ðŸ¤žðŸ»ðŸ˜¬”.

Just as the actor shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post has gained over 1,50,000 likes and people have spammed the comment section of the post with birthday wishes. Not only fans but even celebrities took to the post in order to wish the actor.

But, one comment that stood out and left everyone surprised was that of rapper Drake’s comment, that read “Happy birthday to my Shetty a true Goddess. Guess who is watching Mubakaran 3 times on the tour bus in your honour ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™”.

Drake had even commented on Athiya Shetty’s throwback picture posted on her official Instagram handle, wishing father, Suniel Shetty a very happy birthday. Drake’s comment on the post read, “Legend”. Drake has also often been spotted liking every picture of the actor on Instagram.

According to reports from DNA, Athiya Shetty and Drake met at a nightclub in London, back in 2018. The two reportedly hit it off immediately and became really good friends with each other throughout the trip. It is then that the two began to follow each other on the social media platform.

