Athiya Shetty Has A Commendable List Of Awards Since Her Debut; See List

Athiya Shetty has been away from the silver screen for a while now since her last outing. However, the actor has cemented her place in Bollywood with a handful of interesting films. Athiya Shetty's awards have made the actor stay her ground in Bollywood, thus gaining her a huge fan base. Here is a look at all of the awards won by Athiya Shetty in the four years since she debuted with her first film “Hero”.

Athiya Shetty has a commendable list of awards, take a look

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Says "I Thank Life Everyday" As He Wishes Athiya Shetty On Her Birthday

Long before Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with Hero, the actor won an award from Vogue. The Vogue Beauty Award was presented to her under the category named “Face to watch out for” around the year 2015. After that, Athiya finally made her debut with the Nikkhil Advani directed film Hero. Her role as Radha Mathur gained major attraction from fans who flocked into theatres to watch the actor. Soon enough, a long list of nominations was out for the actor who secured wins in many of the award ceremonies.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Shared A Video On How She Likes Her Coffee; See How Fans React

Athiya Shetty's awards list began with her win for the Hero movie where she won the title for Best Jodi of the year. This award was shared between her and Sooraj Pancholi. Further on, for Hero movie itself, the actor won a number of awards mostly wining it alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She was also nominated for a number of awards in the individual categories. However, Athiya did not secure a win in any of the individual category.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Shares A 'multitasking' Post, Krishna Shroff Tags Kendall Jenner On It; See

Besides that, Athiya Shetty won awards for Hottest pair at IIFA, Most promising Debut Jodi at Producers Guild Awards and her first awards with Stardust as Jodi of the year. Soon after that, Athiya began to star in a number of films which got in good responses. She was seen in the Anees Bazmee directed film Mubarakan playing the role of Binkle Sandhu. The film was received with a mixed response yet the actor managed to do her role quite well. Later on, in 2019, she was seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, playing the role of Anita Annie Awasthi. Prior to this film, Athiya also had a cameo appearance in the film Nawabzaade in a special song for the film.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Trivia: Did You Know The Actor Is Friends With Rapper Drake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.