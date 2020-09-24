Athiya Shetty Shares A 'multitasking' Post, Krishna Shroff Tags Kendall Jenner On It; See

Actor Athiya Shetty is quite active on social media where she keeps posting stunning pictures of herself. The Hero lead actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share another beautiful picture of her. As usual, her fans came out to appreciate her looks and flooded the comment section with appreciation and love. Celebrities like Krishna Shroff and others also commented on Athiya Shetty’s photo. See here:

Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post

Athiya Shetty often gives a sneak peek into her life through her social media. She posted a stunning picture which shows her enjoying the lockdown days and chilling at her home. Within a few minutes, her fans came rushing out to compliment her image and flooded the comments with all hearts. Celebrity and daughter of Jackie Shroff praised her through her comment by calling her Kendall Jenner. Take a look:

Fans also were not far behind in praising how the actor looked in the photo. Take a look at the Hero actor’s comment section where her fans showered hearts and complimented her on her collage photo.

A look into Athiya Shetty’s Instagram posts

A few days back, Athiya Shetty posted a monochrome yet vibrant collage on her Instagram, and within a few minutes, her fans started complimenting her look. Popular actors like Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta also praised the actor in the comments section of the post. Ileana praised her and called her beautiful while Esha Gupta addressed her as ‘Babe’ with a heart-eyed emoji. Take a look at Athiya’s post below:

Besides this, Athiya Shetty was also spotted somewhere in the mountains with a sporty look wearing a sports bralette and tights with sports shoes in her recent Instagram photo. The actor captioned it “Big Isolation” as if she is planning to isolate herself in those beautiful mountains. The moment the actor posted her picture, her fans went all hearts. Check out Athiya Shetty’s Instagram photo:

On the professional front

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty made her big acting debut with the film Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film was loved by the critics and audience along with its music album. Athiya essayed the role of a Mumbai girl wanting to be a dancer who eventually falls in love with the lead character who later kidnaps her in the movie.

Besides this, Athiya Shetty was offered many ad campaigns and got a chance to get featured on famous magazine covers. Her next movie, Mubarakan released in the year 2017, and the following year, she appeared in a song named Tere Naal Nachna from the film Nawabzaade.

Last year, she even starred in a movie named Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Till now she has won several awards and got nominated for her acting performances. Her upcoming biopic film, Hope Solo, is expected to release soon in which she will be seen playing the lead role of Afshan Ashiq.

