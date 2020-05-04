Athiya Shetty Shares Adorable Throwback Family Photo, Says She 'missed The Memo'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty has been keeping her social media game on point throughout the lockdown to entertain her fans and followers with updates of her activities. The young actor has often shared throwback pictures from her childhood as she took a trip down the archives of her childhood memories. On Monday, Athiya shared a sweet and candid family portrait where her parents and brother have a smile on their faces but Athiya has the cutest straight face.

She gave a funny caption to the post saying, "I missed the memo".

Have a look:

Athiya Shetty has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul and their adorable social media PDAs. On the latter's 28th birthday, Athiya shared a loved-up selfie where they can be seen laughing together as she captioned the post, "happy birthday, my person 🤍". This certainly gave her fans an official confirmation of their relationship as they poured all their love for the couple through their likes.

Poker face for personal questions

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Athiya was asked about the link-up reports and if it affected her. The actor said no, and added that she had her poker face on with regards to this aspect. That’s the reason, she said, the media persons won’t get any response from her in this matter. The 27-year-old said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely ‘private and personal’ for her. Athiya said she would always protect this and never talk about this aspect of her life.

