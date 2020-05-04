Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Sharing Same Sweatshirt? Read Details

Speculations about cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty being in a romantic relationship have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Their fans recently noticed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had worn the same sweatshirt in different pictures. The speculations seem to grow stronger as the two give out subtle hints.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty in the same sweatshirt

Fans of cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty recently noticed that the two rumoured love birds shared a sweatshirt while they styled it in completely different ways. A comparison picture recently surfaced on the internet where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty can be seen wearing a peach-blue rippled sweatshirt. Athiya Shetty can be seen wearing the oversized summer design sweatshirt with one shoulder off as she sips on some coconut water through a straw. Her hair has been left open with little to no makeup. She can be seen delightfully smiling at the camera in the picture posted.

In the second half of the picture, KL Rahul can be seen wearing the same peach-blue sweatshirt with a pair of black jeans. He has added a long statement neckpiece to suit the look. He has also added a watch and a pair of brown sunglasses to the dashing attire. In the picture, KL Rahul can be seen giving people a view of his left profile. Have a look at the pictures taken out to compare the two looks here.

