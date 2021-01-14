Athiya Shetty Looks 'fun And Flirty' In Her Latest Picture In Ritu Kumar Label

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty is often seen engaging with her fans on social media by sharing pictures and videos from her personal life as well as her work. She shot a few pictures as she partnered with Ritu Kumar Label. Take a look at the picture she shared on Instagram.

Athiya Shetty shared fun and flirty picture

Actor Athiya Shetty recently did a photoshoot with designer Ritu Kumar. She wore a Ritu Kumar indigo printed dress as she posed with balloons and looked chirpy. Athiya wrote that she was being fun and flirty as she was dressed in the outfit. Her fans commented in numbers on her picture. Most of them called Athiya cute and adorable while others sent heart and fire emojis. Have a look at some of the comments on Athiya Shetty's photo.

A sneak peek into Athiya Shetty's Instagram

Athiya shared a video of herself as she was all set to leave her house during the COVID-19 lockdown. Athiya carried her wallet, Sanitizer, Sunglasses and wore her mask properly. She wrote that it was a Monday reminder to keep these things handy on daily basis. She also shared a picture of herself as she posed in a lawn. The ctress wore a white satin dress that accentuated her figure. She wrote, "this is not the year you got everything you want, but the year you appreciate everything." Take a look at Athiya Shetty's photos and video.

She created another video where she taught her fans how to wear a mask correctly. She mentioned that one should hold the mask only with its bands. She also added that one should use reusable masks and wash them after every use. She wore a lavender denim jacket, white top and wide-legged blue jeans. She also wore a pink mask to explain the dos and don'ts. She shared an adorable picture with her puppy Maya. Maya was sleeping on Athiya's body while Athiya clicked the picture. The two looked extremely adorable as they were all set to take nap. Take a look at her awareness video and a picture with Maya.

