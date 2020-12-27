Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Her Grandmother's Influence On Her

Athiya Shetty is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She debuted with the film Hero (2015) which was directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-written by Umesh Bist. Athiya was seen portraying the role of Radha Mathur and received high praises for her work in the film.

Critics also lauded the film to be one of the best action movies of 2015. So far most of Athiya Shetty's movies have received high praises from critics. While the actor points out that it's actually her dad who helped her come so far, there is another person in her life who has had a major influence on her. Read ahead to know more about Athiya Shetty's family.

Athiya Shetty on her grandmother's influence

The actor recently gave an interview with The New Indian Express where she revealed that her grandmother had a huge impact on her life. She started her interview by explaining that her dad (Sunil Shetty) was a very strong figure in her life and that he 'would never bring his failures home'. She further explained that at home, her dad was only her father who was 'strong and confident'. She then added that Sunil Shetty was 'always the rock star at home' and never let his own ups and downs affect his family.

Athiya then talked a bit about working with her grandmother Vipula Kadri in her NGO and how her grandmother had impacted her life. Athiya started off by explaining that her grandmother had a 'huge' impact on her life. The actor then explained that she used to go work with her grandmother after school and aid women who had survived being trafficked or were specially-abled. She added that she even used to go buy vegetables and fruits with her paternal grandparents which is a testament to the 'humble' life she lived.

