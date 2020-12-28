Athiya Shetty Shares An Adorable Goodnight Snap Of Her Friends' Dog

Athiya Shetty is known to be very active on Instagram. She recently shared an adorable snap of her friend's dog laying on her chest. While she already has a pet dog, her fans were curious to know if she adopted another one. One of her fans asked the question, "New doggo?" to which Athiya replied, "no, my friends!" Take a look at her post.

Athiya Shetty's Instagram post

Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of her American bulldog puppy. In the picture, the puppy is sleeping on her chest, while she takes a selfie. As it was a 'goodnight post', she captioned it as, "Sweet dreams." The comment section is filled with her fans commenting on the cuteness of the picture. Have a look :

Earlier, she shared a picture with her other dog where they are seen napping together in the sun. She captioned the image as 'Nap location', and can be seen wearing denim jeans and white tee-shirt. Both of them are facing each other. Have a look :

On the occasion of Mother's Day, she shared a picture with her mother as well as her Husky. In the picture, Athiya is seen wearing gym clothes and a mask as she takes her dog for a walk. She captioned the image as, "where you lead, I follow. #happymothersday". Have a look :

The Hero actor has been on the news for her alleged relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple is often seen commenting on each other's post and giving out subtle hints to their fans. On the day of KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya shared a selfie and captioned it as, "happy birthday, my person". Their fans couldn't stop appreciating the picture and the couple. Have a look :

On the Work Front

Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor. The movie is about a young girl who marries an old guy with the hope of settling abroad. She gets excited to marry the man who has a job in Dubai but the twist happens when her husband loses the job and she is forced to stay back in India. The movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Other than this, the actor had no ventures this year. She is rumoured to play the lead role in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic Hope Solo.

