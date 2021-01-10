When Athiya Shetty Opened Up About How 'she Wanted To Pursue Acting And Nothing Else'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with Sooraj Pancholi, in a film directed by Nikkhil Advani. She appeared in two other films in Bollywood and also made a special appearance in the film Nawabzaade, and in the film Tere Naal Nachna. Athiya Shetty has often addressed in several interviews that she always wanted to become an actor. However, there was this one instance Athiya shared about, where she mentioned about the time she decided she only wanted to act in films and nothing else.

Athiya reveals why she wanted to become an actor

During an interview with SpotboyE, Athiya Shetty was asked if there was an instance in her life where she chose to be an actor and decided that she only wanted to act. Athiya said that she was keen on acting since her school days. She did a lot of theatre and drama back in school. She also added that she was a very creative child and she loved performing on stage as well as dancing on stage.

Athiya mentioned that what made her be an actor was playing characters on screen. She revealed about various characters she loved in films like Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho. She was obsessed with these movie characters growing up and wanted to play such characters on screen. When Athiya understood the true meaning of a director was when she worked with Nikhil Advani. She added that it was a dream come true moment for her to be a part of his film as a debutant. Athiya Shetty further revealed that she was addicted to watching movies and would memorise dialogues and mimick actors as a child. It was these different instances that made her think of pursuing acting.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She played the character of Anita Awasthi in the film and starred opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the film followed the story of a 36-year old Pushpinder Tyagi who works in Dubai and meets a much younger neighbour, who wants to marry someone settled abroad.

