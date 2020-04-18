Athiya Shetty Makes It Insta-official With KL Rahul On His B'day; Calls Him 'my Person'

Dating rumours of Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty have been grabbing the headlines for the past few months. After their Thailand holiday pictures went viral on the internet, their fans were keenly waiting to get an update about their relationship status. Though the duo never gave any official statement about the same, their fun banter always raised many eyebrows. But it seems like Athiya Shetty has decided to finally make her relationship with KL Rahul official on the occasion of his birthday, as her post gives a green signal to their fans about their love affair.

Interestingly, Athiya Shetty took to her social media handle and posted an adorable picture with KL Rahul to wish his 28th birthday. In the caption, she showered her love on him and made their relationship Insta-official as her caption read, 'happy birthday, my person 🤍 @rahulkl'. In the picture, Athiya is seen posing with an all smiling face while KL Rahul is seen with a blush. Many of Athiya Shetty's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

Check out their post below:

Interestingly, the Hero actor was asked about his relationship status a few months back while in a media interaction. However, the 27-year-old said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely ‘private and personal’ for her. Athiya said that she would always protect this and never talk about this aspect of her life.

