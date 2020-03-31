KL Rahul Posts Video Of Playing With Dog At Home, Athiya Shetty And Hardik Pandya React

Amidst the India lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers are keeping themselves under self-isolation and are engaged in some fun activities on social media. Team India cricketer KL Rahul is clearly one of them. On Monday, the Karnataka batsman took to Instagram and posted a video, giving fans an insight into how he is spending his time at home.

Athiya Shetty, Hardik Pandya react to KL Rahul post

KL Rahul shared a video in which he is seen playing with his pet. In this video, KL Rahul can be seen caressing his pet, making it an extremely cute moment which was loved by his fans and friends. Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's alleged girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty reacted to the post. Hardik Pandya reacted with a heart sign on the post, while Athiya Shetty and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor reacted with a heart emoji.

KL Rahul shows juggling skill and plays PlayStation

In a recent video, KL Rahul posted a video where he could be seen knocking the ball with his bat before proceeding to play on his PlayStation. KL Rahul then proceeds further and can be seen making notes and the video ends with him reading a book. In his message against coronavirus, KL Rahul urged his fans to follow the instructions provided by the health experts and stay safe against the virus which has killed large of a number of people around the world.

IPL 2020: No cricket action for KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya

The IPL 2020 was a perfect platform for KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to keep themselves in contention for the Indian T20 side that will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup. The tournament would have seen the return of the Hardik Pandya, who missed cricket action due to his recovery from an injury. While Hardik Pandya plays for four-time champion Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul was supposed to lead Kings XI Punjab side this season after R Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals.

