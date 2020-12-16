Athiya Shetty Shares Radiant Sun-kissed Photo As She Urges Fans To Apply 'SPF'; See Here

On Wednesday, December 16, actor Athiya Shetty posted a radiant picture of herself on Instagram. While doing so, she also gave a crucial skincare tip to her followers. However, not only fans but several acquaintances from the industry happened to love her photo and agree with her. Take a look at it here:

Athiya Shetty’s skin care tip

In the photo shared by her, Athiya can be seen relaxing donning a white comfy ensemble. With a messy hair-do, Athiya pouts as the sun embraces her skin. Blushed cheeks and glossy lips complete the look of the actor. While sharing the picture online, Athiya mentioned that she had ‘Spf on’ to protect her skin from the bright sun. Here’s a quick glimpse at Athiya Shetty’s photo:

ALSO READ| KL Rahul Misses 'UNO Nights' With Athiya Shetty; Actor Responds

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it gained over 1 lakh likes in no time. Along with her followers, celebrities including Ileana Dcruz, Mrunal Thakur, VJ Anusha, and more flooded her post with adorable comments. While Ileana found the photo ‘cute’, Anusha went on to call her ‘gorgeous’. Even father Suniel Shetty went on to drop heart emoticons on her comment section. Check out how celebs reacted on her post here:

ALSO READ| Athiya Shetty Reveals How Her 'Monday Was A Blur'; Dad Suniel Showers Love On The Post

Meanwhile, even fans appreciated the latest photo of the actor. A curious fan also wanted to know more about Athiya Shetty’s skincare routine and wanted to know what does the Hero actor applies to her skin after SPF. On the other hand, many others found her picture ‘beautiful’. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Athiya Shetty Shares Picture Of Napping With Dog, Fans Gush Over It

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen on the silver screen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2019 comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor. Directed by debutant Debamitra, the movie was bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studious. The plot of the movie follows the life a 36-year-old, Pushpinder Tyagi, who worked abroad in Dubai but has returned back home in Bhopal to find a wife for himself. In the process, he meets his neighbour Anita who wants to marry someone settled abroad. Athiya will next reportedly appear in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic namely Hope Solo essaying the lead role.

ALSO READ| Athiya Shetty's Inspiartional Quotes Collection Will Teach You About Life And Beauty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.