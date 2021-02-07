Athiya Shetty Reveals Travel Diet And Secrets To Staying In Shape While Globe-trotting

Bollywood actor and Sunil Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, may have not appeared in many films but she is quite popular on social media for her fabulous style and quirky posts. The star kid keeps sharing her travel stories, fitness routines, and photoshoots on Instagram with her 2.5 million followers. Recently in an interview with Travel+Leisure India South-Asia, she talked about adapting to different diets while traveling.

Athiya Shetty's travel diet

Surprisingly Athiya Shetty does not follow any strict diet when she travels. In the interview, she revealed that she adapts to the diet of the place she is traveling and consumes whatever is present. She explained she doesn't concentrate as much on the diet because it could vary according to the season and place and it is a good practice to rather adapt to the place's cuisine to be in a good shape. She also revealed her cheat meal included her obsession with french fries and its several variants accompanied with a nice juicy cheeseburger.

Athiya revealed in the same video that the best way to maintain her body was through dance. She expressed that she felt liberated and happy while dancing, with her favourite dance form being Kathak. Further, in the video, Athiya Shetty mentioned her favorite city to visit is New York. She described New York as an amalgamation of various cultures and she gets everything she wants in one city that is also authentic. Her favorite cuisine is Japanese food she and mentioned she wants to go to Tokyo mainly for eating authentic Japanese food.

Athiya Shetty's videos

Athiya Shetty's videos are one of the must-watch parts of her Instagram feed. Her reels include clips from her personal life, playing with her pet dogs, her travel diaries, make up routines, and many more. Earlier this year, she shared a DIY mask reel video adding it to her '#pehnosahi' series on Instagram. The reel was followed by yet another video wherein she shed light on a few precautionary steps to undertake during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic and also revealed the essentials she carries in her bag on daily basis.

Athiya Shetty's movies

Athiya Shetty made her huge Bollywood debut with the action-drama film Hero starring in the lead role alongside Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. In 2017, Athiya Shetty grabbed the role in Aneez Bazme's romantic-comedy film Mubarakan. She worked alongside A-listers of Bollywood such as Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Anil Kapoor in this film. Other Athiya Shetty's movies include Motichoor Chaknachoor and Nawabzaade. In an upcoming project, she is all set to play a lead role in a biopic based on Kashmiri football player Afshan Ashiq titled Hope Solo.

