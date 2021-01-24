When Athiya Shetty Revealed Three Things Needed To Make It In Bollywood

Soon after her debut in 2015, Athiya Shetty, who was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Netflix film Motichoor Chaknachoor, had revealed three things she thinks are required for one to make it in Bollywood. After marking her debut in the Hindi film industry alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Hero, Athiya was interviewed by SpotboyE, wherein the beloved daughter of Suniel Shetty spoke about being a crazy fan of films and answered a fan question about beginner's guide to Bollywood.

Athiya Shetty reveals how to make it in Bollywood

Back in the days, in her interaction with the online portal, Athiya Shetty answered a bunch of interesting questions, which were all things Bollywood. As she commenced her acting journey in the Hindi film industry in 2015, Athiya was asked about her priority as an actor. In her response, the Mubarakan actor had stated, "to be an actor, one needs to act". She had also set the record straight that, as an actor, her top-most priority is acting and everything else including fashion is secondary for her.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old was quizzed about three things one needs to make it in Bollywood and was asked to give a tongue-in-cheek response to it. Athiya revealed that first of all, anyone who wants to become an actor needs to be confident. She added saying that it's also very important for an actor to be comfortable in their own skin. Last, but not the least, Athiya jokingly said that one needs to know 'how to act' to make it in Bollywood. Later on, when Athiya Shetty was asked whether she has a list of directors that she wants to work with, the actor revealed that she loves Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imitiaz Ali's cinema and expressed wanting to work with them as well.

About Athiya Shetty's movies, throughout her career spanning over 5 years, she has appeared in only four films, including Hero, Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Her last on-screen appearance was in 2019 alongside Nawazuddin. She also doesn't have any upcoming films in the pipeline.

