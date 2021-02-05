Pulkit Samrat Shows How His 'Friday State Of Mind' Looks Like; Flaunts His Quirky Tee

On Friday morning, Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and posted a picture from his latest shoot. He donned a quirky tee with 'duh' printed on it. Sharing the same, he went on to talk about his 'state of mind' and wrote, "Enough said ;) duh." Pulkit often shares such candid photos on Instagram that garner a lot of attention from his fans. A user wrote, "Hey cutie," whereas another fan penned, "Handsome." Many simply flooded the post with love and hearts.

Pulkit's 'state of mind'

Earlier, Pulkit teased fans with glimpses from his upcoming outing alongside Katrina Kaif’s sister and actor, Isabelle Kaif. The duo is all set to feature together in, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, a film that revolves around the concept of social harmony. In this film, Pulkit will essay the role of a Delhi-based charming boy, Aman, while Isabelle will be seen playing the role of Noor who hails from the city of Agra.

Sharing the stills, Pulkit wrote, "Namaste - Aadaab. Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed." The movie is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, and is helmed by Dhiraj Kumar, and written by Manish Kishore. The duo wore colour-coordinated outfits and looked like the still was from one of the songs from the film. Badminton player, Jwala Gutta, hailed the posters and wished the duo luck.

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat's photos with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda often pop up on the internet. In the last week of January, Pulkit shared a photo from his date and penned a lengthy heartfelt note for his ladylove. He mentioned that it was their first-ever date in Mumbai and that they’ve been out together with friends, with family, with colleagues. He added that it's never just the two of them.

"Work’s been taking up most of our time and it felt just right to venture out and spend some alone time together. That’s what dates are. it’s two people ka alone time, amidst the chaos of the city, regardless of the chaos around," he wrote. The duo was also spotted in the city by the paparazzi after they left the restaurant. They were seen together in the web show, Taish.

