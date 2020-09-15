Athiya Shetty Is In Her 'Big Isolation' Zone, Check Her Recent Instagram Post

Athiya Shetty recently posted a photo of her posing around in a mountainous land. She seemed to be in her leisure mode as she could be seen wearing a comfy outfit. The Hero actor is quite active on her social media handle and often captures her leisure mode moments and shares them with her fans. Let us take a look at her recent Instagram post.

Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post

Athiya Shetty was spotted somewhere in the mountains with a sporty look wearing a sports bra and tights with sports shoes in her recent Instagram photo. She captioned it “Big Isolation” as if she is planning to isolate herself in those beautiful mountains. The moment the actor posted her photo, her fans went all hearts. The comment section was flooded with love and compliments from her fans. Check out Athiya Shetty’s Instagram photo along with her fans’ reaction to the picture.

The actor is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing glimpses of her fun life along with her goofy poses. Her active presence on social media is loved by her fans and followers and they never miss out to fill up the comment section with love and fondness for her. Let us glance through Athiya Shetty’s Instagram and check out some of her amazing pictures.

On the professional front

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty made her acting debut with the movie Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The movie was loved by the audience along with its music album. She essayed the role of a Mumbai girl wanting to be a dancer who eventually falls for Sooraj who kidnaps her in the movie. Post that, Athiya Shetty was offered many ad campaigns and got a chance to get featured on famous magazine covers. Her next movie, Mubarakan released in 2017, and later in 2018, she appeared in a song named ‘Tere Naal Nachna’ from the movie, Nawabzaade. In 2019, she starred in a movie called Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has won several awards and got nominated for her acting performances. Her upcoming biopic movie, Hope Solo, is expected to release soon. She plays the lead role of Afshan Ashiq.

