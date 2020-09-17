Athiya Shetty Shares A Monochrome Selfie; Receives Compliments From Esha And Ileana

Hero actor Athiya Shetty is pretty active on her social media, especially when it comes to posting pictures. She recently took to her Instagram handle to post another beautiful picture of her. As usual, her fans came out to praise her looks and flooded the comment section with praises and love. Actors such as Esha Gupta and Ileana D’ Cruz also commented on Athiya Shetty’s photo. Let’s check it out:

Also Read Athiya Shetty Is In Her 'Big Isolation' Zone, Check Her Recent Instagram Post

Athiya Shetty’s “One Two Many”

Athiya Shetty frequently gives a sneak peek into her life through her social media. She posted a monochrome but vibrant collage recently on her Instagram and within a few minutes, her fans came rushing out to compliment her and flooded the comments with all hearts. Popular actors Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta praised Athiya Shetty in their comments. Ileana praised her through her comment by calling her beautiful while Esha Gupta addressed her as ‘Babe’ with a heart-eyed emoji. Take a look:

Fans also were not far behind in praising how the actor looked in the photo. Take a look at the Hero actor's comment section where her fans showered hearts and complimented her on her collage photo.

Also Read Ileana D'Cruz's Comedy Films List: From 'Main Tero Hero' To 'Pagalpanti'

The actor is active on social media and loves sharing photos with her fans. Athiya Shetty's Instagram handle is full of her cute pictures and special birthday posts for her loved ones. Take a look:

A few weeks ago, the actor uploaded this post on the occasion of mom Mana Shetty's birthday. Fans loved her heartfelt caption and a lot of other Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to wish Mana Shetty a happy birthday.

This photo and its caption prove that Athiya Shetty must be a true chai-lover. The actor could be seen chilling in her comfy look in a tank top with checkered shirt and denim. The delight on her face while having her favourite tea melted the heart of her fans.

Also Read Kookie Gulati Starts Recce For Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz Starrer 'The Big Bull'

She posted this picture along with an old video to wish her father a happy birthday. She wished her father and mentioned how he had been her "wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and the bestest friend" to her. She also added how nobody could match the size of the heart that her father had.

Also Read Suniel Shetty And His Pet Brody Pose For Picture Amid Lush Greenery Backdrop

Image Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.