KL Rahul Obliges Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty As She Shares What Makes Her Happy

While many couples of the film and sports industries go high on PDA, some prefer to keep the mystery on for the rumour mills. Rumoured couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul too have been away from the paparazzi limelight most of the time, but their social media banter often makes news. This was once again evident when the actor revealed what made her happy, and the cricketer obliged.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s social media exchange

Athiya Shetty sent a message about her likes without even showing her face in her recent Instagram post. The actor shared a photo of sunflowers covering her face, and wrote that flowers made her happy.

And KL Rahul knew how to make her happy, as he posted a rose emoji in the comments section.

The comment did not go unnoticed as netizens showered love on them, and one even suggested that they get married.

Last month on the occasion of Athiya's birthday, Rahul had also revealed how much the Mubarakan actor loved cakes, while sharing her mood, before and after she had one.

Athiya and Rahul on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, KL Rahul is currently in the news over his likely selection in the second Test of the ongoing series against Australia Down Under. The Karnataka batsman had an impressive run in the limited overs, where he scored two fifties and some quickfire knocks.

Athiya did not have ventures releasing this year. The actor had featured in Motichoor Chaknachoor, that had released in 2019.

