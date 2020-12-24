Athiya Shetty Shows How To Create Her Own DIY Mask; Exclaims 'No Mask? No Excuses'

As actor Athiya Shetty loves posting interesting and fun stuff on her social media handle, she recently shared a video of herself in which she taught her fans how to make their DIY masks at home or at any place if they forget to carry one. Let’s have a look at her Instagram and watch her latest video of DIY masks.

Athiya Shetty’s video tutorial for a DIY mask

Athiya Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video in which she can be seen teaching her fans and followers how to create their own DIY masks. She taught this technique in the easiest way so that her fans would understand it well. She began with taking a big white handkerchief and folding it thrice as per the size so that a long rectangular shape forms. She then attached two rubber bands to both the ends of the handkerchief and folded one end into the other one. In the end, she adjusted the DIY mask along with the rubber bands and wore it herself.

In the caption, she stated if one doesn't have a mask then they cannot make any more excuses as Athiya Shetty’s video can help create and wear their own DIY masks properly.

All her fans loved the way she described how to create one’s own masks and applauded her for taking an initiative to teach this. Many others also dropped some cute flying kiss emojis as she looked super cute in the video. Take a look at Athiya Shetty’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her latest video.

Athiya Shetty’s videos

It wasn't the first time when Athiya Shetty created a tutorial video. She also made this video illustrating how she makes her own coffee. In the video, she began showing the steps she followed while making her favourite coffee. She begins with adding a spoonful of instant coffee in a coffee mug. Then, she adds a spoon of sugar followed by adding a few drops of vanilla essence to it. She then adds a pinch of cinnamon powder to it and stirs it well. Finally, she adds some hot milk to it and raises a toast to her fans.

