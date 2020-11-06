Athiya Shetty Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebration, Says 'my Heart's Full'

As Athiya Shetty turned a year older on November 5, wishes poured in on social media. She took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos that gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her special day. Athiya thanked fans for the love and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!".

In the first photo, Athiya posed with the cake, whereas in the other pic, she flaunted her white pretty cake. Not only this, but she also posted a quirky photo of herself. In the last pic, Athiya gazed at her cake which had a candle on it. Athiya Shetty's Instagram post was flooded with love and sweet messages. Armaan Malik, Patralekhaa, Armaan Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Jay Shetty and many others wished the star.

Athiya Shetty's birthday photos

Apart from all the wishes, it was father Suniel Shetty's wish for Athiya that won many hearts. He posted a monochrome picture of his daughter in which she could be seen posing with a messy hair look. "TIA .... where my LIFE begins and LOVE never ends .... happy birthday my baby ... I thank life every day for giving me the gift of YOU," he wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her big acting debut with the film Hero in the year 2015. She was then roped in for Mubarakan that released in the year 2017. Mubarakan also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor. In the following year, she appeared in a song titled Tere Naal Nachna from the film Nawabzaade. Athiya was last seen in the movie, Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will next be seen in Hope Solo, in which she will play the role of a Kashmiri student and footballer. However, not many details about the movie are out yet.

