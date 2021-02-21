Athiya Shetty Shares List Of Songs That Are Her All-time Favourite | Check Out!

The social media savvy, Athiya Shetty, loves to keep her fans posted about her hobbies and interests. The 28-year-old actress's Instagram handle gives an insight into her likes and hobbies. The actress uses Instagram's Story Highlight feature to the fullest as she segregated her interests into several highlights for her fans.

The highlights consist of Athiya Shetty's videos and images in which the actress can be seen in her own element. From food to movies, the Hero actress has made sure that her fans get a glimpse of her professional and private life. One such highlight is the Music column, in which Athiya shared a list of her favourite songs.

Athiya Shetty's go-to music list

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share a list and snaps of her favourite music that she considers her all-time favourite. From Rihanna to Adnan Sami, Athiya listens to all kinds of genres, be it English pop or Bollywood songs. Here is the list of songs that Athiya Shetty listens to frequently:

1. Wine For Me by Popcaan-Forever.

2. Loving Is Easy by Orange Country ft. Benny Sings.

3. Dancing With A Stranger by Sam Smith Ft. Normani.

4. I Don’t Care (Acoustic) by Ed Sheeran.

5. FourFiveSeconds by Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney.

6. Djadja by Aya Nakamura.

7. Post Malone ft. Rani.

8. Circles by Post Malone.

9. I’m So Tired (Stripped- Live LA) by Lauv.

10. Aaj Jaage Rehna by Himani Kapoor and Siddharth Amit.

11. Own It by Stormzy ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy.

12. If We Never Met by John K.

13. Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish.

14. After Hours by The Weeknd.

15. Easy Love- Lauv.

16. Godspeed by Frank Ocean.

17. Holy by Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper.

18. Teenage Dream by Katy Perry.

19. Dil Kya Kare by Adnan Sani.

Athiya Shetty's videos and photos on social media

The actress keeps her fans up-to-date with her consistent posting on Instagram and Twitter. From her Promotional activities, photoshoots to moments with her friends and family, Athiya uses the platform to connect with her virtual fans. A peek into her Instagram reveals her love for makeup, pets, and movies as she constantly posts about it.

A brief look over Athiya Shetty's movies

Athiya made her Bollywood debut through the movie Hero for which she received a positive response. She later went to star in movies like Mubarakan, Nawabzaade, and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Recently, Athiya Shetty's news about rumoured boyfriend, K L Rahul, commenting on her Instagram post made rounds. However, neither of them has confirmed their relationship.

