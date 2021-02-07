Athiya Shetty's Pictures From Childhood Album That Made Fans Go All Hearts

Athiya Shetty, who enjoys over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, often posts pictures with her family and of dig out pictures from her childhood album. Going by her comment sections, her fans appreciate her content and the likes are often in the high thousands. Fans seem to appreciate her throwback pictures which have her family in them, especially those with her father, Suniel Shetty. Let us have a look at some of the cute childhood pictures, which can be seen on Athiya Shetty's Instagram.

Also read: Remember When Athiya Shetty Said She Wanted To Disappear Before Her Debut Movie?

Athiya Shetty's photos from her childhood

On her father's birthday last year, Athiya Shetty posted a picture of herself with her father, from when she was a child. The picture shows Suniel Shetty lovingly kissing his daughter. Athiya has a faded smile on her face as she looks away from the camera. The picture shows Athiya in a white lace dress with a white bow in her head, the height of children’s fashion in the ’80s and ’90s.

Her caption expresses her love and admiration for her father. She wrote, “to my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart.” The post got lakhs of likes and comments. Fans posted strings of emojis and wishes for Suniel Shetty while appreciating Athiya’s post for her father.

Also read: Athiya Shetty Reveals Which Dance Form Keeps Her Energized And Fit

Yet another throwback picture, posted on Raksha Bandhan last year has Athiya and her brother Ahan Shetty standing against a rather different backdrop. The backdrop is a statue of a cow which is painted with flowers and has the famous Swiss bell hanging off its neck. Athiya Shetty has a wide smile on her face and is looking right into the camera.

Ahan Shetty does not seem to be too comfortable and is awkwardly smiling into the camera. Athiya perhaps read into her brother’s discomfort and has thus captioned the picture as, “pretty sure this wasn’t ahan’s idea 🙃”. The picture has over 92,000 likes and some of the comments seen are a string of heart emojis and many people have commented the word “cute” on the picture.

Also read: Athiya Shetty Reveals Which Actor She Used To Like While Growing Up

Athiya Shetty also posted a beautiful family picture from the past. The picture of the Shetty family seems to be a fan favourite. People have commented calling it was a beautiful family portrait that explicates what a happy family truly is. Hearts and smileys abounded in the comment section with the likes going up to a few lakhs. The picture sees the family of four seated on what looks like a divan. Athiya’s parents and brother are slightly more elevated than her in the picture. All of them are seen wearing beautiful smiles and are a picture of familial bliss.

Also read: Athiya Shetty Reveals How She Handles Comparisons With Contemporaries

A picture captioned "crazy lagdiii 🤪" by Athiya Shetty shows Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty and little Athiya Shetty. What Athiya calls "crazy" is perhaps her parents' matching shirts which seem to be beach themed. Little Athiya looks wide-eyed and gaped mouthed into the camera clutching her doll. The picture has over 1 lakh likes and the comments are mostly hearts and laughing emojis.

In another picture with her brother, posted on the occasion of Bhaidooj, the actor and her younger brother are seen in a field of sorts. Greenery and tall grass surround the siblings in the picture. They both are wearing broad smiles and seem to be happy in each other's company. Athiya Shetty captioned the picture as, "missing this one @ahan.shetty 🐒 happy #bhaidooj ♥️". Fans sympathised with Athiya on having to spend the occasion away from her brother and sent her their love.

Also read: When Athiya Shetty Opened Up About How 'she Wanted To Pursue Acting And Nothing Else'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.