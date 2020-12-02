Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About Consoling Ethel Kennedy After Son Michael's Death

Kathlie Lee Gifford is one of the popular American television presenters, songwriters and authors. She is rose to fame as the host of the popular talk show titled Live! In a recent revelation, Kathie Lee Gifford has said that she was there to console late Senator Robert Kennedy’s wife Ethel Kennedy when their son Micheal Kennedy passed away. Read ahead to know more.

Kathie Lee Gifford opens up about consoling Ethel Kennedy

According to a report by People, Kathie Lee Gifford has revealed in her book It’s Never Too Late that she was present to console late Senator Robert Kennedy’s wife Ethel Kennedy when their son Micheal passed away. Micheal breathed his last on New Year’s Eve in 1997. She has said that Ethel was grieving too deeply to even move and appeared that she was paralysed with grief.

Micheal Kennedy was involved in a skiing accident that caused his death. He slammed into a tree in Aspen, Colorado while skiing. Other members of the Kennedy family were also present there.

Michael was in a relationship with Kathie Lee Gifford’s stepdaughter, Vicki Gifford. They had split sometime before the accident. She, too, was grieving over her lover’s death. Vicki cried heartbroken tears, is what Kathie wrote in her book. Kathie also recalls riding to the hospital along with daughter Vicki and husband Frank.

Vicki separated from Micheal after the huge revelation that the latter had an affair with his family’s babysitter. Vicki was left heartbroken when she got to know this. But Kathie also said Vicki never wished him any harm even after he had broken her heart. She had loved him since she was fifteen years old and she would love him always, Kathie Lee Gifford added.

Recalling her experience of meeting Ethel at the hospital, Kathie said that she ran into her outside Michael’s room. She said that Ethel was still wearing her ski suit and her jacket was hanging from her waist. She had the look of utter shock on her face. Kathie then writes that she went towards her and embraced and whispered how sorry she was for her loss. She added that Ethel had always been very vocal of Micheal being her favourite child. And, now, he had passed away.

