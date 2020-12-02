Mahhi Vij Ecstatic As Daughter Khushi Learns Coding, Shares Video

Mahhi Vij is one of the popular television actors who are also very active on social media. She regularly keeps her fans updated of the happening in her personal and professional life. Recently, Mahhi Vij took to Instagram to share with her fans that her daughter Khushi has started learning to code and was excited as she shared the news. She took to her Instagram stories to share the video of her daughter gearing up for her online coding class. Watch the video below.

Also read | Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About Consoling Ethel Kennedy After Son Michael's Death

Also read | Who Is Meadow Walker? Read To Know More About The Late Paul Walker's Daughter

Mahhi Vij's daughter takes up coding classes

Mahhi Vij's daughter takes up coding classes and the actor could not be more excited. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. She shared a video of her daughter all set and ready to learn something via an online coding class. In the video, she is heard asking her daughter Khushi if she is ready as her coding class starts today. Her daughter smiles shyly and looks away from the camera.

In Mahhi Vij's Instagram stories, too, her daughter is seen concentrating on the laptop screen. In another of Mahhi Vij's Instagram stories, Khushi is seen smiling and nodding at the screen. She appeared to be enjoying her new class.

Mahhi Vij's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She keeps her one million fans updated of her whereabouts via posts or Instagram stories. Mahhi Vij's family frequently makes it to her Instagram feed.

She and husband Jay Bhanushali also shared the tonsure ceremony of their youngest daughter Tara on social media. The couple also shared fun before and after pictures of baby Tara from before and after the tonsure. Mahhi Vij also shared pictures and videos of the Diwali festive celebrations. Mahhi also shares her gorgeous photos on social media. Currently, Mahhi Vij's Instagram is full of her children's pictures and videos.

The dreamy couple became the biological parents of Tara after having adopted their caretaker's children Khushi and Rajveer. They not have decided to fund their education but also spend enough time with the two. Recently, Jay Bhanushali slammed a user who accused Mahhi and him of not taking care of their adopted children. But Jay shut them down by slamming them in his comment section.

Also read | Nick Jonas Pens Romantic Note For Priyanka Chopra On Second Anniversary, See Post Here

Also read | 'Jallikattu' Documentary To Be Helmed By Filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan

Image courtesy- @mahhivij Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.