Who Is Meadow Walker? Read To Know More About The Late Paul Walker's Daughter

Meadow Walker is the late actor Paul Walker’s daughter. She was born to Paul Walker and Rebeccas McBrian on April 11, 1998, and is 22 years old. She is a model by profession and an Instagram personality as well. For those who want to know more about Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker, read ahead to know more.

Also read | Nick Jonas Pens Romantic Note For Priyanka Chopra On Second Anniversary, See Post Here

Also read | 'Jallikattu' Documentary To Be Helmed By Filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan

Here are all the details about Meadow Walker

Who is Meadow Walker?

According to a report by Gossip Gist, Meadow was born in Hawaii. Her mother Rebecca suffered from alcoholism after Paul did not agree to marry her. After Paul’s death, Rebecca’s mother Cheryl and she fought over the legal custody of Meadow.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker also does a lot of social work. She is involved in helping and supporting many charity organisations. She also is an active volunteer at the Paul Walker Foundation. She is also a huge fan of Justin Bieber. Bieber had also invited her for the premiere of his Believe album in 2013. The premier took place in Los Angeles.

Meadow Walker’s net worth

According to a report by The things, after Paul’s death, Meadow inherited her father’s $25 million estates. She also received $10 million settlement Roger Rodas’ Estate. She also has inherited all of her father’s assets. She lives a comfortable life. Meadow also sued Porche on the grounds of having a flawed design that was responsible for her father’s death. The sum of the settlement is undisclosed. Meadow Walker’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

Vin Diesel is Meadow’s Godfather. She also hangs out and meets the cast of the Fast and Furious frequently. Vin Diesel also uploaded a picture with her to wish her a happy birthday.

Meadow Walker’s Instagram is full of pictures from her personal and professional life. She also actively voices her opinions on the politics of the United States on Instagram. She is also an active environmentalist as she vouches for the protection and conservation of the environment.

Recently, Meadow uploaded a picture to remember her father on his death anniversary. In the picture, she is very young and napping in her father’s arms. In the caption of the post, she said that today is the day to celebrate the love and happiness that Paul brought into the world.

Also read | Anupamaa's Madalsa Chakraborty Misses Travelling, Shares Video Of Travelling Virtually

Also read | Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Besharam Bewaffa' Song Review: B Praak's Voice & Music Work Wonders

Image courtesy- @meadowalker Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.