Nick Jonas Pens Romantic Note For Priyanka Chopra On Second Anniversary, See Post Here

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are deemed as the dream couple by their fans. They never fail to support each other on social media as well. On the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, husband Nick Jonas wished Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a romantic post. Read to know what he said for her.

Nick Jonas wishes romantically Priyanka Chopra Jonas a very happy anniversary

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to wish wife Priyanka Chopra a very happy second anniversary. He shared a couple of pictures from their wedding while they were taking vows. In the caption, he said, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. â¤ï¸”

Fans and followers of the singer too have showered love on Nick Jonas’ post by heavily commenting on it. His post garnered 352K likes within 45 minutes of uploading. Fans have wished the couple a very happy anniversary as well. Many have commented that the two look absolutely cute. See their reactions here:

The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018. Their wedding festivities took place in two parts. Once following the Hindu rituals and one following the Christian ones. For the Christian wedding, the couple had worn Ralph Lauren outfits. While for the Hindu wedding, they wore wedding ensemble from the house of Sabyasachi. They also had hosted two receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s wedding photos took social media by storm. Their fans could not stop gushing about how adorable and beautiful the couple looked together. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s wedding was attended by Bollywood stalwarts as well.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures from her travel diaries as well. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram frequently features Nick Jonas as well. She also shares pictures of her pet dog Diana on social media. She keeps her fans updated of her constant travel back and forth from India to the United States as well. She also has launched her book titled unfinished which is a memoir.

Image courtesy- @nickjonas Instagram

