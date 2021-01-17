Athiya Shetty Shares 'unseen' Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul

Actress Athiya Shetty recently indulged in an interactive session with her fans on Instagram where she shared some of the rare and unseen pictures. Surprising her fans, Athiya shared a picture with her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul where both can be seen posing with their masks on. This came after the actress was asked by a fan to post a picture of them from the lockdown period.

Athiya's unseen picture with rumored boyfriend KL Rahul

The actress and ace cricketer KL Rahul were together wearing face masks in a close-up shot. Besides, the Mubarakan actress shared several other rare pictures from her life. Athiya also shared a picture with her father and actor Suniel Shetty. On being asked about her favourite person, she posted a throwback picture with her grandfather from her childhood. She also posted a picture from Motichoor Chaknachoor shoot with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on a fan request.

Read: When Athiya Shetty Imitated Her Favorite Dialogue From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Read: Athiya Shetty's Unseen Photo With Krishna Shroff From 'school Days' Is All Things Cute

Though both KL Rahul and Athiya have never been open about their relationship in the public, yet their little romantic gestures and PDA are enough to keep the mystery on for the rumour mills. Sometime back, Athiya sent a message about her likes without even showing her face in one of her Instagram posts. The actor shared a photo of sunflowers covering her face and wrote that flowers made her happy. And KL Rahul knew how to make her happy, as he posted a rose emoji in the comments section. In November, on the occasion of Athiya's birthday, Rahul had also revealed how much the actress loved cakes while sharing her mood, before and after she had one. Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya did not have ventures releasing this year. The actress had featured in Motichoor Chaknachoor, that had released in 2019.

Read: Athiya Shetty Looks 'fun And Flirty' In Her Latest Picture In Ritu Kumar Label

Read: When Athiya Shetty Opened Up About How 'she Wanted To Pursue Acting And Nothing Else'

(Image credit: Athiya Shetty/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.