When Athiya Shetty Imitated Her Favorite Dialogue From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Athiya Shetty is one of the budding stars in Bollywood. She made her debut in Nikkhil Advani directed romantic-action movie Hero. While promoting her film, in one of the interviews with SpotboyE, the actor candidly mentioned how she knew acting was the only career option she wanted to opt for. While doing so, Athiya also enacted one of the famous dialogues of Farida Jalal and Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

During the interaction, Athiya Shetty was asked about the instance when she knew that acting was the perfect choice of career for her. Replying to the question, Athiya expressed that she had a keen interest in acting since her school days. Along with doing theatres in school, she was motivated with several iconic characters like Poo, Anjali and more. She said,

I did a lot of theatre and drama in school. I was a very creative child, I loved performing on stage. I loved dancing on stage and I think what made me want to be an actor was to play characters like Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho. I was obsessed with these characters growing up.

Soon after the actor was asked if she could enact any of her favourite dialogues. Immediately, she went to imitate Farida Jalal and Kajol’s famous conversation from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Although, she did not complete the entire line, she completed the task by saying “Oh hello Mrs Sprightley!”, “Oh hello Sugar!”, “Would you like some tea?”, “Yes! With a drop of lemon in it.” This dialogue appears in the film when Anjali reminisces about Indian traditions while being located in a foreign nation with her family. It is one of the most iconic dialogues of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She played the role of Anita Awasthi in the movie and shared the screen space with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the film followed the story of a 36-year old Pushpinder Tyagi meeting a much younger neighbour, who wishes to marry someone settled abroad.

