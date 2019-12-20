Mohanlal To Present The 2nd Season Of Bigg Boss Malayalam After A Successful Season 1

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality television shows. The show initially was only in Hindi language but now it has been introduced in other regional Indian languages like Kannada, Marathi and even Malayalam. Bigg Boss Malayalam is currently hosting its second season and the fans are already super excited. The ardent lovers of the show are looking forward to watching the brand new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The fans are also curious to know who will be hosting the second season of the show.

Though the starting date of the show is not yet officially announced the show is expected to hit the television screens soon. The season two of the Malayalam Bigg Boss will take off after their audition process. The second season is expected to bring a lot of opportunities for the common people and will also give them a chance to gain popularity through the show.

The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was hosted by Mohanlal. It is speculated that the second season will also be hosted by Mohanlal himself. Mohanlal is a popular Veteran actor, singer and also producer. He is best known for his contribution to the Malayalam cinema.

Here are the promos of the show

About Bigg Boss

The format of the show was developed by John de Mol Jr. A number of contestants live in a purpose-built house and are isolated from the rest of the world. each week, housemates nominated. The house is well furnished and decorated. It has all kind of modern amenities, but just two bedrooms, a living area, kitchen, storeroom, room, smoking room, and four toilet bathrooms.

