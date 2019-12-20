Mannat Noor's Laung Laachi Becomes The First Indian Song To Hit 1 Billion Views On Youtube

Punjabi singer Mannat Noor is considered to be one of the best Punjabi singers. She lent her voice to beautiful songs like Jutti, Kala Suit, Lakk Mera Hit etc. One of her most popular songs is Laung Laachi. The song is the title track from the movie of the same name. The movie also features Ammy Virk and Neeru Bajwa and Amberdeep Singh in pivotal roles. Laung Laachi song released in February 2018. Even before completing 2 years, the song has become the first Indian song to cross 1 Billion hits on YouTube.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Opens Up About Coolie No 1's Comparisons

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Wears A Never-seen-before Accessory, Surprises His Fans | Check Here

Singer Mannat Noor took to her Instagram account to congratulate the team

In less than two years, the song has received a lot of love from the viewers. Laachi has become the first Indian music video to achieve such great height. The music video features the lead actors of the movie Qismat sensation Ammy Virk and Neeru Bajwa. The song is composed by Aman Jay and the lyrics are penned by Harmanjit. Music for the song is given by Gurmeet Singh. Because of the popularity of this song, it was also recreated in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi. The song was titled as Tu Laung Main Elaaichi.

Many other Indian songs have received 1 billion views but those have been collectively received including the main song, lyrical video as well as the audio. But this is the first solo Indian music video song to hit the 1 Billion mark. The movie Laung Laachi is directed by Amberdeep Singh and produced by Neeru Bajwa under the production company Villagers Film Studio. The movie released last year on March 9. The plot of the movie revolves around a married couple who share an unusual relationship. The two live under one roof but as strangers and the husband is all set to win his wife's love.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Spotted In Kerala Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha | See Pics

Also Read: Salman Khan Talks About Challenges Of Portraying Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.