'Atrangi Re' First Look Featuring Sara Ali Khan And Dhanush Out; Pic Inside

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will be sharing the screen for the first time. They will be seen together in Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the first look from the film featuring Sara and Dhanush is out. Check it out and read to know more.

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s first look from Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re is set to resume shooting in a few months after a hiatus in March due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. With the news of its filming resume, the first look of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush from the movie is out now. The two stars are seen standing opposite each other. Dhanush is wearing a simple shirt and Sara is donning a mustard attire with a nose pin. They are gazing at something.

Sara Ali Khan is said to play a girl from Bihar in Atrangi Re. Reportedly, she will be seen romancing both, Dhanush and Akshay. The movie marks the trio’s first venture together on the big screen. It also marks Sara and Akshay’s debut project with director Aanand L Rai. Dhanush has worked with the filmmaker in Raanjhanaa (2013), which garnered praises from the audiences.

Atrangi Re commenced filming in March at Varanasi and was in its initial stage before being shut down due to COVID-19 scare. According to recent reports, the makers are planning to resume shooting from October in three different locations across India. Madurai will be the first location, followed by Delhi and then Mumbai. The cast and crew reportedly did not begin shooting immediately due to everyone’s safety.

In a recent interview with a news portal, director Aanand L Rai shed some light on resuming Atrangi Re's shooting. He said that during this lockdown, he has taken out a lot of time to prep up for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. The filmmaker stated that he is “really excited” to start the next schedule which is planned to happen in Madurai from October onwards. Aanand mentioned that their next schedule with Akshay Kumar for a month will be in Delhi and Mumbai. The cast and crew will be adhering to all safety precautions while resuming shoot, noted the director.

Atrangi Re is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L. Rai and Akshay Kumar. The production banners are of T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The story is penned by Himanshu Sharma with cinematography by Pankaj Kumar. The soundtrack is composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Atrangi Re is currently scheduled to release on February 14, 2021.

