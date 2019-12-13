Ayushmann Khurrana Says THIS Is How He Wants To Entertain Audience Next Year

Ayushmann Khurrana has had three consecutive commercial hits and critically acclaimed films this year. Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, all had different themes and tones but starred Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead, and all three of them became massive hits at the box office and were praised by critics and fans alike. With 2019 nearing its end, the actor recently decided to give an interview to a news organisation, where he stated that this year was an eye-opener for him.

Ayushmann Khurrana on his success in 2019

In the interview, Ayushmann Khurrana said that 2019 had been an eye-opening year for him. He explained his plan on how to entertain audiences next year, saying that this year has bolstered his belief that he should only back content that is fresh, disruptive, unique and experimental due to the fact that, that was what audiences expected out of him this year as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana further spoke about his success and spoke about how he would now strive to give audiences the films that they wanted to see. He said that he strived to find films which he felt would entertain as well as be appreciated while delivering a message through its story. He added that 2019 has been his biggest year and he also stated that he has learnt a lot from how things panned out for him this year. Ayushmann claimed that these were invaluable findings for him as an actor and that he would apply these factors into his content choices going forward.

He added that it had been a humbling experience to get the kind of love and adulation from audiences as well as from critics that he was receiving. The Bala actor also praised and appreciated the visionary directors that he had had the opportunity to work with this year. He said that he was fortunate to have gotten films that gave him the opportunity to creatively express himself completely and freely. He added that his success was thanks to the filmmakers that had believed and trusted in him. After his success, Ayushmann Khurrana stated that he now felt the responsibility of delivering good cinema to audiences. He added that this was good pressure, as it would keep up his hunger to the best content in the future.

