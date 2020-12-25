AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 2nd Test Match Preview

Australia will take on India in the second Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday, December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, AUS vs IND squads and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND 2nd Test match preview

India was humiliated and annihilated in the first Test in Adelaide where the Men in Blue registered their lowest score (36) in the format in their 88-year-old cricketing history. The insulting loss at the hands of the Aussies caused widespread criticism with fans, as well as, former cricketers calling out for some major changes in the team. The team is set to go through several changes and it is likely that Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammad Shami will be replaced by Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj.

On the other hand, the Australian pacers were ruthless in Adelaide and the same will be expected of them in the India vs Australia 2nd Test. David Warner is still unfit and won't return for the Boxing Day Test. The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same team that played the first Test. Australia will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the fixture whereas India will look to draw level.

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Probable AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

Steve Smith

Josh Hazlewood

KL Rahul

R Ashwin

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Paine

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne (Captain)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

According to our AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, AUS are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, AUS vs IND Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND Dream11 Team and AUS vs IND playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

