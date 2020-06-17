'Avatar 2' First Shot Pic Out As Production Resumes Shooting In New Zealand

Avatar 2 filmmaker James Cameron and crew reached New Zealand a few weeks ago to resume shooting. They had to spend 14 days in quarantine following the new guidelines by the government. As they completed their time period, the production has now begun. Read to know more about the latest development-

Also Read | James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' To Resume Production Next Week In New Zealand

'Avatar 2' first-day production in New Zealand

Producer Jon Landau shared a picture on his Instagram handle revealing that the production of Avatar 2 has begun in New Zealand. He captioned the post, “Used my iPhone to snap a picture of our first shot back in production on the Avatar sequels.” [sic]. In the picture, James Cameron is seen behind the camera and the location is pinned as Stone Street Studios.

Also Read | 'Avatar 2' Production Creates A Rift In New Zealand Over Alleged Political Favoritism

A day before, Jon Landau posted a picture of a rainbow from the sets. He mentioned that the preparation started before they officially go on with the production. His caption read, “The Wellington skies greeted us with a beautiful rainbow on our first day back at Stone Street Studio for prep on the Avatar sequels” [sic].

Also Read | 'Avatar 2' Will Have Jake & Neytiri Exploring Different Regions, Reveals Producers

Avatar 2 production created a drama in New Zealand as people were unhappy that the government has allowed a foreign crew but many of their native workers were restricted. The officials reported that the production will bring income to the country which is much needed following the economic crisis and will also bring work for the indigenous. In an interview, Jon Landau stated that this one production alone is going to hire 400 New Zealanders to work on it. They are going to spend, in the next five months alone, over $70 million in the country. They submitted a formal letter to Minister Phil Twyford's office requesting permission to come down.

The producer mentioned that they have waited for a week to finally hear back and it looked like it was going to work. He stated the crew took every precaution while in self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus. Landau noted that no one left their rooms. They could not intermingle with each other, let along go outside.

Also Read | Filmmaker James Cameron Says 'Avatar 2' Has 'good Chance' Of Releasing On Time

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their characters of Jake and Neytiri in Avatar 2. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss will debut in the Avatar universe. The film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021. It will be followed by Avatar 3, 4 and 5 in 2023, 2025 and 2027, respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.