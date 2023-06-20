Tiku Weds Sheru New Song Meri Jaan E Jaan Stars Avneet Kaur In A Never Seen Before Avatar

The second single from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru is out. Film's producer Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share the new song. The new track features Avneet Kaur in the music video. The movie is scheduled to release on June 23 on an OTT platform.

3 things you need to know

The second single from Tiku Weds Sheru is out now.

The movie marks Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a producer.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

Avneet Kaur sets the stage on fire in the new song Meri Jaan E Jaan

After the soulful romantic melody in the song Tum Se Milke, the second song from Tiku Weds Sheru teases a groovy track. The song Meri Jaan E Jaan is a dance number and features Avneet Kaur in a purple dress grooving to its beats. Actress Kangana shared the music video of the song and referred to Kaur as ‘supernova’.

Yeh ladki star nahi hai supernova hai …

Watch Tiku weds Sheru on 23rd June only on @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/1p0LTpPhGc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 20, 2023

Shreya Ghoshal, Nakash Aziz and Cyli Khare have lent their voice to the song. Shellee has penned the lyrics of the song and Gaurav Chatterji is credited with the music composition. The song is garnering praise from social media users.

Tiku Weds Sheru Tum Se Milke is a soulful melody by Mohit Chauhan

Previously, Kangana Ranaut shared the first song from the film. The audio song is titled Tum Se Milke and has received a positive response on social media. The song was released with a poster of the film which features the lead pair in a romantic pose.

(Tiku Weds Sheru poster features the lead pair, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

The song is voiced by Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics are written by Sai Kabir who has also composed the song with Gaurav Chhaterji. The trailer for Tiku Weds Sheru released on June 14. The video narrates the tale of an unlikely couple - an aspiring actress (Avneet Kaur) and a junior artist (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 23.