Farhan Akhtar Starrer 'Rock On!!' Has Won Several Awards, Including National & Filmfare

Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On!! is a musical drama movie which revolves around the lives of four friends who reunite after a few years. The film depicts the way their friendship stands the test of times and gradually becomes stronger after a period of confusion which affected the group. The film Rock On!! features Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli, and Prachi Desai in prominent roles. The film is an Abhishek Kapoor directorial and released in the year 2008. Take a look at the awards won by Rock On!!

Awards won by the film Rock On!!

National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi for Abhishek Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Arjun Rampal

54th Filmfare Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Arjun Rampal

54th Filmfare Awards : Best Male Debut for Farhan Akhtar

54th Filmfare Awards: Best Actress (Critic's Choice) for Shahana Goswami

54th Filmfare Awards: Best Story to Abhishek Kapoor

54th Filmfare Awards: Best Cinematographer- Jason West

54th Filmfare Awards : Best Sound Design- Vinod Subramanian

54th Filmfare Awards: Special Performance Award - Purab Kohli

15th Star Screen Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Arjun Rampal

15th Star Screen Awards: Best Supporting Actress for Shahana Goswami

15th Star Screen Awards: Most Promising Newcomer - Male for Farhan Akhtar

15th Star Screen Awards: Best Editing - Deepa Bhatia

15th Star Screen Awards: Best Cinematography - Jason West

15th Star Screen Awards: Best Art Direction - Shashank Tere

10th International Indian Film Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor - Arjun Rampal

10th International Indian Film Academy Awards: Star Debut of the Year - Male - Farhan Akhtar

10th International Indian Film Academy Awards: Best Cinematography - Jason West

4th Apsara Awards: Best Sound Recording for Baylon Fonseca

11th Anandalok Awards: Best Actress (Hindi) for Prachi Desai

Sabse Favourite Kaun: Favourite Nayi Heroine for Prachi Desai

What's Next For Farhan Akhtar?

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink which was helmed by Shonali Bose. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor will be seen next in the sports drama Toofaan which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.

