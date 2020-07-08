Farhan Akhtar Starrer 'Rock On!!' Has Won Several Awards, Including National & Filmfare

Quick links:
Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On!! is a musical drama movie which revolves around the lives of four friends who reunite after a few years. The film depicts the way their friendship stands the test of times and gradually becomes stronger after a period of confusion which affected the group. The film Rock On!! features Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli, and Prachi Desai in prominent roles. The film is an Abhishek Kapoor directorial and released in the year 2008. Take a look at the awards won by Rock On!!
ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Arjun Kapoor Or Farhan Akhtar?
ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Wishes Rakeysh Omprakash Mishra On His Birthday, Says 'be Like Water'
On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink which was helmed by Shonali Bose. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor will be seen next in the sports drama Toofaan which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.
ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Highest-grossing Films That Did Wonders At The Box Office
ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Replaced THIS Actor To Play Milkha Singh In 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.