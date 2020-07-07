Farhan Akhtar's Highest-grossing Films That Did Wonders At The Box Office

Farhan Akhtar has been one of the most prominent stars of the Bollywood film industry. He is one of the most multitalented actors who has also been a part of the crew as a director, writer, and even an assistant. He had made his acting debut with Rock On! and since has done a number of prominent movies. Here are some of the most successful movies that featured Farhan Akhtar and did wonders at the box offices.

Farhan Akhtar's highest-grossing films

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is Farhan Akhtar’s most successful movie to date. The movie managed to collect around ₹ 1,09,18,50,000 through box office collection. Here, Farhan was seen playing the role of a young Punjabi boy who loses his family during the partition and grows up to represent India’s sprinting team. The film is a real-life story of the legendary Sardar Milkha Singh and Farhan certainly had to crack some jokes in order to replicate him in the best possible way he could. Milkha’s character had a serious aura but Farhan had to let loose while acting for some scenes of Milkha’s childhood memories.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is Farhan Akhtar’s one of the most successful movie in terms of box office collection. It managed to collect around ₹ 89,96,00,000 through box office collections. In the film, Farhan is seen playing the role of a young writer, Imran Habib and in the film, the actor gave a very realistic performance with his good humour and impromptu activities. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar as three friends who head to Spain for a vacation.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a 2015 film that was received well by the audience. The film managed to collect around ₹ 75,05,25,000 through box office collections. Here, Farhan was not only playing a role as an actor but was also the film’s producer. He played the role of a Journalist who is back from the USA after completing his studies. His character has some really funny lines and amazing dialogue delivery timings that surely managed to impress the viewers.

Wazir

Wazir is a 2016 thriller film that managed to receive a lot of appreciation for its acting. The movie was directed by Bejoy Nambiar and it managed to collect around ₹ 40,30,00,000 through box office collection. The film also starred some popular face of the industry including Aditi Rao Hydari, Amitabh Bachchan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and John Abraham. Farhan is playing the role of Daanish Ali, a cop trying to find the terrorist that killed his daughter.

Rock On!

This movie was Farhan Akhtar’s debut film. Here, he was seen playing the role of a funny and cool musician who goes against his family in order to make his own tunes. The film was received well by the audience and it collected around ₹ 25,29,75,000 in terms of box office collection. The film starred Arjun Rampal as Joseph Mascarenhas, Farhan Akhtar as Aditya Shroff, Purab Kohli as Kedar Zaveri/KD as leading characters.

