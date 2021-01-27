'Bank Chor' Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi And Others In Pivotal Roles

The comedy thriller film Bank Chor released in 2017 and was directed by Bumpy. The Black Comedy film was written by Baljeet Singh Marwah and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film marked Vivek Oberoi's comeback in Bollywood 15 years after his movie Saathiya. The plot of the film revolved around Champak who decides to rob a bank which his inexperienced friends. The plan fails and they turn the heist into a huge mess. The Bank Chor cast features Riteish Deshmukh, Rhea Chakraborty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. There were several other actors involved in the film. Take a look at the cast of Bank Chor and their characters in detail.

Bank Chor cast and characters

Riteish Deshmukh as Champak Chandrakant Chiplunkar

Riteish Deshmukh plays a Vaastu adherent Maharashtrian man. He invites his friends Genda and Gulab to help him in the money heist. He disguises himself as a Sadhu and even wears an Elephant and a Horse mask to hide his identity. Riteish managed to entertain his fans with his comic role in the film.

Vivek Oberoi as CBI Officer Amjad Khan

As the film marks his comeback after 15 years, his fans were excited to see him play Amjad Khan. CBI officer Amjad Khan is a tough and heartless police officer. He believes in the dialogue 'shoot first ask questions later'. The robbers accidentally run into him after the mess they create at the bank. He gives the robbers an hour to surrender and tells them that he will use force against them later. Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the film PM Narendra Modi. He will soon be seen in films like Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder and Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Vikram Thapa as Genda and Bhuvan Arora as Gulab

Vikram Thapa made his debut with Bank Chor. He played the role of Genda who was Champak's friend. On the other hand, Bhuvan Arora played the role of Gulab. The two were inexperienced robbers who were hired by Champak to help him rob the bank. However, the end up ruining the plan and create a huge mess in the bank with 28 hostages. Bhuvan Arora was also seen in Naam Shabana and Jai Mummy Di which released in 2020.

Sahil Vaid as Jugnu

The cast of Bank Chor also features Sahil Vaid in a pivotal role. Jugnu is one of the hostages in the bank who says that he is an undercover police officer and they shouldn't hurt him. However, later we get to see that Jugnu reveals his true identity and turns out to be a robber himself. Jugnu takes over the bank with his team and takes the original robbers as his hostage. Sahil Vaid was recently seen in Dil Bechara playing Sushant Singh Rajput's blind friend Jagdish Pandey. He was also seen in Varun Dhawan's film Coolie no. 1.

