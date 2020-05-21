Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ayan Mukerji’s Throwback Pic As A Gladrags Model Will Stun You

Ayan Mukerji is one of the most successful, gen-next filmmakers on the block. Ayan is especially known to share a close bond with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and has worked with him in commercially successful movies like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and has also helmed the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer adventure fantasy flick Brahmastra. Recently, a throwback picture of Ayan Mukerji has been going viral on social media which will certainly take you on a trip down the memory lane.

Also Read: Brahmastra' Director Ayan Mukerji's Plan To Save The Film From Being Leaked Revealed

Ayan Mukerji as Gladrags model

The picture has a younger Ayan Mukerji as a Gladrags model in a Gladrags mega model and manhunt beauty contest. Ayan Mukerji can be seen sporting an intense look in the picture. The picture had Ayan Mukerji presumably in his teenage years before he ventured into directing films. One of the celebrity photographers took to his social media to share this throwback picture of the director from the Gladrags mega model beauty contest.

One may get nostalgic looking at the picture thinking of how far, Ayan Mukerji has come now and has managed to catapult himself into the league of some of the A-list filmmakers. However, reportedly Ayan Mukerji also enjoys a considerable female fan-following owing to his good looks. Take a look at the unseen throwback picture of the Wake Up Sid director.

Also Read: Times Alia Bhatt Received Praise From Her 'Brahmastra' Director Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji has this strategy to avoid his film Brahmastra from being leaked

In other news, Ayan has reportedly formulated a plan to avoid his film Brahmastra from being leaked. The report added that the filmmaker wanted only a core team of experts working on it and handpicked a five-member team who are the only people in possession of the footage. The film, Brahmastra has also been shot in exotic locations across Bulgaria, London, Mumbai, and Varanasi among other places.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The Mermaid Style Gown Better?

Talking about the importance of VFX in Brahmastra in an earlier interview with a publication, Ayan Mukerji said that when they broke the Brahmastra logo at the Kumbh, they were really excited that the end of the road is near. He also revealed that in the coming weeks, he realized that the teams working on the film, lead by his VFX teams need more time to get the VFX right, to get the sound and the music right. He further said that they needed more time to get the film right. The makers of the movie are reportedly planning to release it in the Christmas slot this year since the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will not be releasing during that time, owing to the pandemic.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Saif-Kareena And Ayan Mukerji Attend Actor's Last Rites

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.