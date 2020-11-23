Ayesha Shroff Hints About 'something Special Coming Soon', Shares Son Tiger's Pic On Sets

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff piqued the curiosity of her fans after she took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of Tiger. In the picture, the Baaghi actor can be seen posing in style in front of the camera while striking a cool pose. What caught the attention of the fans was the caption which hinted at something interesting coming up for the fans of the actor.

Tiger Shroff to surprise fans soon

Ayesha Shroff captioned the pictures and wrote, “Something SUPER special coming soon.” As soon as Ayesha shared the post, scores of Tiger’s fans were quick enough to pour in their hot takes over the post while showing their curiosity. One of the users wrote, “Is shoot started of Heropanti 2?” Another die-heart fan of the actor wrote, “Oooh! Tiggy is always bringing something special for us.” A third follower commented, “Eagerly Waiting for that.” Another echoed similar sentiments and expressed his excitement. “Damnn so excited,” he wrote.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion poster of his new upcoming film Ganapath. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, while it will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is an action thriller and the shooting of the same will begin soon. Ganapath will release in the year 2022. While sharing the poster, Tiger wrote, "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill, and entertainment." (sic)

Meanwhile, the actor who recently jetted off to the Maldives for a short vacation treated fans with some amazing pictures and videos from his trip. Tiger Shroff has been known for his flexibility and stunts, and the actor thought of displaying it once again during his trip. The actor took to Instagram to post a video of him somersaulting into the sea. The Student of the Year 2 star, who particularly highlighted his yellow shorts in his last time, had worn red shorts and once always displayed a chiseled physique and abs. He quipped that apart from the red shorts, everything else was a sight for sore eyes.

