Tiger Shroff Shares A Video From The Gym; Says He's Gone Rusty

Actor Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram, just a while ago today on November 19, 2020, as he shared a video from the gym. The actor is doing what he calls his most favourite moves and expresses that he needs to work on it as he only got it right once out of for times. Take a look at the post and read on.

Tiger Shroff says he’s gone rusty

Tiger Shroff has just shared a gym video doing his favourite move. The actor says he is rusty as he could only do his favourite move correctly one out of four times and expresses that he needs a bigger target. He wrote in his caption, “You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 timesðŸ˜…ðŸ¥µ #needabiggertarget” (sic).

Tiger Shroff’s Maldives trip

The actor was on a trip to the Maldives over the past few days and has returned to Mumbai, just yesterday on November 18, 2020. His Instagram feed saw a series of posts by the actor as he enjoyed his island vacation. He uploaded a video, doing a flip into the water as he wrote, “Other than my red shorts everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyesðŸ˜ðŸŒâ¤ï¸”. Another post he shared was of him enjoying his time in the water and wondering if his shorts have shrunken or he has grown. He wrote, “Pls excuse the yellow hot pants ðŸ˜…Either I’ve grown, or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown â˜€ï¸” (sic).

Tiger Shroff in Ganapath

Tiger took to his Instagram on November 5, 2020, as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Ganapath. The teaser also disclosed that the movie is to release in 2022, and his voiceover explains that it will be another action-packed performance by the actor. He wrote in the caption, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”.

