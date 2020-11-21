Tiger Shroff's Instagram Photos Reveal The Gala Time He Had At His Maldives Vacation

Tiger Shroff in a short span has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. The star, mostly known for his action roles in films like the Baaghi series, War and Heropanti. The Student of the Year 2 actor has had quite an eventful week as he travelled for a vacation to the Maldives. He was accompanied with rumoured girlfriend and Malang actor Disha Patani. The actor shared a lot of pictures from his beach vacation and can be seen having a gala time enjoying at the beach. Read on to know how Tiger Shroff spent his vacation in the beautiful country.

Also Read | Krishna Shroff Reunites With Her 'favvv' Tiger Shroff In Mumbai

Tiger Shroff's Maldives vacation

Tiger Shroff's Instagram is a treat for his fans as he keeps sharing snippets from his vacation in the Maldives. It has been more than a week that the actor is enjoying this getaway, his first vacation since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. His stunning photos from the beaches are testimony to the fun he's having there. Tiger Shroff's first picture from his Maldivian vacation was of him standing next to a seaplane, wearing a pair of black jeans, sunglasses, a yellow pair of sneakers and flaunting his abs with no shirt on. He captioned the picture, "Dress code for the next couple of days". His sister Krishna Shroff also commented on his post saying that she will see him on the 13th.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Sizzles In "yellow Hot Pants" In Maldives; See Pic

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's 'blind Eyes' Webster Front Kick Stuns Disha Patani, Actress Says 'woww'

Tiger Shroff's photos from his beachy and sunny holiday show him enjoying in the ocean and flaunting his chiselled body. Another set of pictures that the Munna Michael actor posted shows him knee-deep in the clear water of Maldives wearing a pair of yellow trunks and sunglasses. His quirky caption with the picture had everyone's attention which read, "Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either I've grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown."

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shells 'Monday Motivation' As He Performs Backfilps With An Injured Body

Tiger Shroff his known for his stunts and the ease with which he pulls off high jumps, somersaults and backflips. During his holiday, he shared a video with his fans where he can be seen jumping into the water, sticking to his true style. The actor can be seen going into the water while performing a backflip. His caption with the video read, "Other than my red shorts everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyes".

Also Read | Why Did Krishna Shroff Break-up? Ex Boyfriend Eban Hyams' Cryptic Post May Hold A Clue

Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.