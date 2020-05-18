Ayushmann Khurrana Extends Birthday Wishes To Father P. Khurrana In A Sweet Post

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are spending quality time with their family members and doing constructive things. As Ayushmann Khurrana's father turned a year older, the actor shared a beautiful picture on social media while extending his sweet wishes. The actor's father is a renowned astrologer and an accomplished astrology author who has written several books on astrology and numerology.

Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday wishes for father

The Bala actor took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of his father standing at home in his library while posing for the camera. In the cation, Ayushmann teased his father regarding his age. While captioning the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Finally, you are 25. Phew, that's your real age." It seems that Ayushmann was trying to make his father realize that he is still young and handsome. P. Khurrana is an established author of 30 books related to astrology and renowned as a celebrity astrologer. He is an eminent personality and benefactor of mankind. He is considered as the best celebrity astrologer for making accurate predictions. His practical spiritual teachings and learnings are so strong that predictions by him never get wrong.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Dream Girl's Telugu Remake Gets Its Leading Man In Raj Tarun

Read: Nushrat Bharucha Reveals Her Special Moment With 'Dream Girl' Co-star Ayushmann Khurrana

Amid lockdown, Ayushmann is busy spending time with his wife and kids in Mumbai. Recently, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor treated fans with a photo of his son Virajveer playing the guitar. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: " Apni Dhun me rehta hai. Tu bhi mere jaisa hai." (sic) Meanwhile, the lockdown has allowed Ayushmann Khurrana to brush up his hobbies and spend time with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children Virajveer and Varushka. A few days back Ayushmann Khurrana's family celebrated the birthday of Varushka in a low-key ceremony, where they made greetings and birthday decoratives from reused paper and waste.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead is reported to narrate the story of a grumpy old man and his tenant. Last year, the first look of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan made its way to social media, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. The picture had a restrained Ayushmann Khurrana with Amitabh Bachchan standing in the periphery of a road. The look took the internet by storm with many raving about the actor's transformation.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Films That Prove He Is Quite A Charming Romantic Hero

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Photo Of His Son Playing Guitar, Says 'Tu Bhi Mere Jaisa Hai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.