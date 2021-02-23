Ayub Khan's Birthday Special: Popular Movies His Fans Must Add To Watchlist

Ayub Khan is an Indian TV and film actor, who has been in the entertainment industry for almost 20 years. Over the course of his career, he has featured in more than twenty movies and several television shows. He is best known for his role in the television show Uttran. As fans celebrate Ayub Khan's birthday, let's have a look at Ayub Khan's movies.

Ayub Khan's movies

1. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Ayub Khan plays the role of Rohit, a possessive and sometimes violent fiancee of Preity Zinta who plays the role of Shalini. Rohit is the son of Shalini's father's business partner who adopts Shalini after her parents die. Rohit was portrayed as a hot-headed, domineering character.

2. Khote Sikhey (1998)

In this movie, Ayub Khan portrays the role of Vijay, who is a criminal. Vijay, along with his counterpart Rohit, dresses up as a policeman and obtain money from truck drivers. The movie follows the journey of Vijay and Rohit as they try to escape the police.

3. Meri Aan (1993)

Ayub Khan plays the role of Salim, who is shown as the brother of local don Sher Khan. Sher Khan forces Salim to marry the only daughter of his rival. This 1993 film was the directorial venture of Roopesh Kumar.

4. Salaami (1994)

Ayub Khan takes on the role of Vijay in the movie. Vijay is an honest army officer who finds evidence about a corrupt police officer Gautam. The movie follows Vijay's journey as he fights the corrupt police officer.

5. Daadagiri (1997)

In this movie, Ayub Khan plays the role of Amar Saxena who is separated from his sister in childhood. Amar, along with his brother Ajay, is now con man. Both the brothers try to find the men they suspect killed their father and sister.

6. Mrityudand: The Death Sentence (1997)

Ayub Khan portrays the role of Vinay Singh. Vinay is the husband of Ketki played by Madhuri Dixit. At first, Vinay is a loving husband but later gets abusive as he gets influenced by the corrupt leader of his village.

7. Smuggler (1996)

In this movie, Ayub Khan plays the role of Inspector Vijay. Inspector Vijay is a young police officer who is in pursuit of two smugglers. The movie also starred Dharmendra and Amrish Puri.

8. Toh Baat Pakki! (2010)

Ayub Khan plays the role of Surinder Saxena. Surinder is a middle-class man who tries to search for a groom for his young sister-in-law. The rom-com also featured Tabu, Sharman Joshi and Vatsal Sheth in important roles.

9. Apaharan (2005)

Ayub Khan portrays the role of Kashinath. Kashinath, along with his friend Ajay, borrows a huge sum of money and bribes higher officials. They decide to kidnap a government official to pay back their debts. The movie also featured Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu and was directed by Prakash Jha.

10. Mela (2000)

In the movie, Ayub Khan plays the role of Ram Singh, the only brother of Roopa played by Twinkle Khanna. When their village is attacked by goons, Ram Singh sacrifices his life to save his sister. The movie also starred Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan, directed by Dharmesh Darshan.

Ayub Khan's photos

Ayub Khan is an active user on Twitter. The actor is seen promoting his new show Ranju ki Betiyaan on Twitter. From sharing updates regarding his shows to just positive news in general, the actor keeps his followers engaged. Let's have a look at some of Ayub Khan's photos on the occasion of his birthday.

Pic credit: Ayub Khan's fanclub Instagram

