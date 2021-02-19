'Ranju Ki Betiyaan' Actor Ayub Khan Keeps Distance From His On-screen Daughters; Know Why?

Ranju Ke Betiyaan is a newly introduced daily soap on the channel Dangal TV. Ranju Ki Betiyaan cast includes actors Reena Kapoor, Roopal Tyagi, Monika Chauhan, Karan Khandelwal, and Ayub Khan. Actor Ayub Khan currently plays the character of a father who abandons his daughters. The actor who seemed to be taking his character quite seriously has decided not to establish a relationship with his on-screen daughters, who he leaves when they are quite young.

Ayub Khan keeps his distance from on-screen daughters

Sharing about his techniques, Ayub Khan told a PR firm that he has not tried to establish a healthy relationship with his daughters on the sets. Stating the reason he added, "My role is that of a father who has abandoned his children. I felt it would be good in regards to the girls' performance as well as my performance, which is why I have really not interacted much with them. I had to do so to maintain the uncomfortable relationship Guddu Mishra and his daughters have and make the scenes feel real. Unfortunately, much to my uncomfortableness and anguish for the time being all the girls - Monika, Roopal, Arushi and Abida are such lovely, amazing and talented souls." (sic).

Actors spent most of their time on sets and get close to their co-stars. There are also instances where actors want to understand their character better and behave accordingly. Actor Ayub Khan is one such example of an actor who has managed to remain in his on-screen character, off-screen too.

Ranju Ki Betiyaan plot

The show Ranju Ki Betiyaan is a heart-touching story of a single mother, Ranju, and her struggles of raising four daughters in a patriarchal society. It delves into the various societal issues faced by single mothers and will witness Ranju empowering herself to raise her four daughters single-handedly to help them achieve their dreams. Produced by Rashmi Sharma telefilms, the show Ranju Ki Betiyaan premiered on February 15th, 2021. It airs during the weekdays Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Dangal TV.

