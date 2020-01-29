Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why Industry Peers Told Him To Turn Down '..Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Recently in an interview, he revealed that many of his industry peers told him to turn down the role in the film due to the character's sexuality. In the interview, Ayushmann also revealed the reason he finally said yes to the project. Read on to know more details about the advice that Ayushmann Khurrana received from the industry.

Ayushmann was told to turn down ‘…Zyada Saavdhan’

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The Andhadhun actor has not delivered a single flop on the big screen for the last few years. Ayushmann Khurrana, who has built an image for himself for taking up unusual roles, will now be portraying the role of a gay man in this upcoming sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

But recently, in an interview with a media portal, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed the initial reaction he received when he was offered Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He said that many of his industry peers advised him to turn down the film due to the character’s sexuality. Ayushmann also said that this initial hesitation by his industry peers was due to no leading man ever being portrayed as gay in Bollywood.

Ayushmann Khurrana also discussed the stereotypes and taboos surrounding homosexuality. He said that the advice to reject the film actually led him to say “yes” to the project. He further added that he knew that the stereotype around homosexuality needs to be shattered. This personal motive was also a contributing factor in taking the plunge, added Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Jitendra Kumar apart from Ayushmann Khurrana. Jitendra Kumar, TVF's Kota Factory actor, plays the role of Ayushmann’s love interest in the film. Apart from the lead pair, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo are also part of the cast. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to release on February 21, 2020.

