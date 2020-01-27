Ayushmann Khurrana Steals The Show In 'Gabru' From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ever since the makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped the trailer for the movie on the internet, fans have not been able to keep calm about it. The film is a comical take on a serious issue of homophobia, as well as normalising homosexuality. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory fame, who plays Ayushmann's love interest in the movie.

ALSO READ | Jitendra Kumar's Roles That Fans Must Watch Before 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Gabru song out now

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have now released the first song from the film titled Gabru. The song is the remake of the Punjabi hit by J Star and Honey Singh of the same name. The music video starts with Ayushmann Khurrana making a “cool” entry into a wedding where his boyfriend, Jitendra Kumar is present with his family.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Glimpse Of Characters In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Kumar fails to take his eyes off his boyfriend as he dances to the tunes of Gabru. Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, pulls off some amazing moves. However, the funny part about the video was when Kumar’s father, played by Gajraj Rao, tried to keep him away from Ayushmann Khurrana.

Gajraj Rao is then seen engaging himself in a comical dance-off with Ayushmann Khurrana. Rao tries to threaten Ayushmann to stay away from his son but to no avail. The song ends with Jitendra Kumar pulling Ayushmann Khurrana for a kiss to prove their love to everyone and it's no surprise that everyone gets shocked by seeing this.

The newest version of Gabru has given a new voice by Tanishk Bagchi. The chorus seems to be the same as the original but the tunes have been given a modern twist. The latest version of Gabru also has peppier tunes and bass as compared to the original Punjabi number.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Parents Said THIS To Him For 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Check out the song here:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Ever since the trailer has been released, the entire cast has been receiving praises for their performances and bold-take with the film. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Impresses LGBTQ Supporters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.