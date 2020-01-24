Ayushmann Khurrana Adds A Hilarious Twist To The Trending Social Media Meme, See Pic

With staggering responses to the trailer of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, actor Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be in a content place as he gears up for its release. Earlier on Friday, the actor took to Instagram and posted his own hilarious version of the trending social media meme. Ayushmann added a section titled 'Movies' to the existing 'Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Tinder' meme featuring his characters from films like Dream Girl and Bala.

The four versions, first LinkedIn is the somber version which might draw employers' attention. The Facebook version is the 'pretense self' so that relatives can't find the pictures. Instagram is the truest one can ever be and on the other hand, Tinder is the one where everyone would want a super like. Ayushmann Khurrana added the 'Movie' versions of himself in the mix to underline the extent to which he has to transform himself for the roles he portrays on screen.

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released earlier this week and the unique story came with several references to movies from the past, by thus paving the way for the new era of romance in Bollywood. Ayushmann had mentioned in an interaction with a leading national daily that he has high hopes for the film and expects the film to change the perception of people when it comes to homosexuality and not look upon it as a taboo subject. The actor also mentioned that with three hits in 2019, he will take it easy this year and spend some time with his family.

Up next for Ayushmann Khurrana

However, in the current year, Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. Both films are expected to release in theaters in the month of February. The trailer of the Hitesh Kewalya directorial was released earlier this week and has been lauded by other actors and Khurrana's fans.

