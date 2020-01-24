Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Script Writing One Of The Most Difficult Arts

Popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor believes that scriptwriting is one of the most underrated arts in the film industry. He also believes that a good script makes all the differences in an actor's performance in the film. During a recent event, Ayushmann Khurrana interacted with his audience during the event on Thursday evening.

Here is what Ayushmann Khurrana said

Ayushmann Khurrana said that film writing is different and writing a script is so difficult. Ayushmann feels that the actors are puppets as whatever they are doing in the film is all a part of the script. Ayushmann Khurrana has maintained his position in the industry with his back to back hit performances in films like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl etc. Ayushmann Khurrana also believes for an actor it is very important for an actor to stay connected with common people in order to understand every shade of the characters that they portray.

Ayushmann Khurrana said that he tries to connect with common folks. He explained the reason behind this, stating that wherever he may be shooting, he tries to become of them. Ayushmann Khurrana said that he also engages in conversations with the driver and also the tea seller. Ayushmann Khurrana said that the people that he tries to connect with also talk about their problems. He further added that he has to know these people and also be with them as he believes that it is his way of preparing.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is based on homosexuality. The film also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21 this year.

